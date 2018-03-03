WWE Raw Live Event Results – March 2, 2018 – Kalamazoo, Michigan
1. Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt
2. Lince Dorado and Mustafa Ali defeated Gentleman Jack Gallagher and Ariya Daivari
3. The Revival defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno
4. Braun Strowman defeated Kane
5. Seth Rollins defeated Cesaro (w/Sheamus)
6. Eight-Woman Tag Team Match
Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Mickie James defeated Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Nia Jax, and Alexa Bliss (w/Paige)
7. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas
8. Roman Reigns defeated Elias
