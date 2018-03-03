WWE and Australian state of Victoria set to announce mega PPV at 100,000-seater stadium

The Sunday Herald Sun in Australia is reporting that WWE will be announcing a mega pay-per-view at the 100,000-seater stadium The MCG.

The newspaper claims that Visit Victoria, the tourism arm for Victoria, will be signing the deal shortly and the announcement will be done during WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans on April 8.

Kosta Pandos, a spokesman for Minister for Tourism and Major Events John Eren, declined to comment on the specifics of the event. “If you want to put on a show, Victoria is the place to do it – but we don’t tell our competitors how we attract the best major events calendar anywhere in the nation,” Pandos said. “Events of this magnitude would pay massive dividends for our economy, bring new visitors to our state and support jobs.”

A Visit Victoria official also declined to reveal any information. “Visit Victoria maintains our status as the events capital of Australia by not disclosing our strategy for acquiring major events,” the spokesman said.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground is the 10th largest stadium in the world and the largest in the Southern Hemisphere. The record attendance stands at 121,696 for an event held in 1970. The stadium underwent renovations since then and also configuration changes which has limited attendance to 100,024. The record since the change stands at 100,021 for the 2017 AFL Grand Final.

