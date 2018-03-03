Adam Cole says he’s happy he went to NXT first

“NXT is something I really believe in and still do. This is made up of young passionate people that want to make a name for themselves. I wanted to be a part of WWE, and part of NXT first as if I went to Raw or SmackDown right away I would always wonder what NXT would have been like. The coaches, the team and hands-on approach is really cool and I will be able to look back see how happy I was to be a part of this.”

source: mlive.com

