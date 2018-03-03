Adam Cole says he’s happy he went to NXT first

Mar 3, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“NXT is something I really believe in and still do. This is made up of young passionate people that want to make a name for themselves. I wanted to be a part of WWE, and part of NXT first as if I went to Raw or SmackDown right away I would always wonder what NXT would have been like. The coaches, the team and hands-on approach is really cool and I will be able to look back see how happy I was to be a part of this.”

source: mlive.com

(Visited 1 times, 7 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

2/27/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Tyrus

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal