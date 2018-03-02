WWE promotes Brian Flinn to Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

Brian Flinn, WWE’s EVP of Marketing and Communications has been promoted to his new position of Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, six years after joining WWE.

Flinn will now oversee all marketing and corporate communications functions, including global consumer marketing, WWE Network marketing, creative services, special events, publicity, media relations and corporate communications. He will continue to report directly to WWE Co-President Michelle Wilson.

“Brian has been an instrumental part of our company’s leadership team and I’m thrilled to announce his much-deserved promotion,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. “In this new role, we are confident that he will continue to expand the opportunities for WWE, and further enhance visibility, brand reputation and audience engagement.”

A key member of WWE’s senior management team, Flinn joined WWE in 2012 as Senior Vice President, Marketing and was promoted to Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communications later that year. Previously, Flinn held leadership roles at the NBA, including Senior Vice President, Marketing.

