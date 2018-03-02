The Rack Radio Show Podcast Reviewing WWE Elimmination Chamber

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*Latest #BlameBrent Injuries

*Impact Wrestling vs Lucha Underground

*Mixed Match Challenge Review

And More!

We reviewed this past Sunday’s WWE Pay Per View, Elimination Chamber, which featured Two Elimination Chamber Matches, including the first ever Female Elimination Chamber Match for the RAW Womens Championship, the contract signing of Ronda Rousey & More.

We also had the Smackdown Throwdown, which included John Cena’s newest Wrestlemania Challenge & More. We also gave you the NXT Rundown featuring Kairi Sane against Shayna Baszler in the main event and more.

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “MBG Films”.

http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack030118.mp3

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996

https://play.google.com/music/m/Iti4w26aej22cufvazniwh2gyiy?t=The_Rack_Radio_Show

Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward

Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio

The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow

http://facebook.com/rackradioshow

