Tammy Sytch’s latest mugshot

WWE hall of famer Sunny was arrested on Tuesday. The same day Sytch was arrested in New Jersey a bench warrant was delivered for her arrest. Sytch’s probation was revoked all the way back on August 22nd of last year for “Failure to Appear in Court.” The bench warrant for her arrest on the revoked probation was delivered electronically to New Jersey since she was no longer living in Pennsylvania.

credits: PWinsider, angrymarks.com

