Mick Foley bringing “twenty years of Hell” to Australia

Australia get ready!

Mick Foley is bringing his “20 Years of Hell Tour” to Australia for a Nationwide Tour!

Perth, July 17th

Adelaide, July 18th

Hobart, July 19th

Melbourne, July 20th

Sydney, July 21st

Brisbane, July 22nd

20 Years of Hell Tour

Climb on board the “TWENTY YEARS OF HELL” tour for a thrill ride TWENTY YEARS in the making – as Mick Foley, professional wrestling’s hardcore legend, takes audiences along for an in-depth look at the most famous match of his hall-of-fame career – and perhaps, the most talked about match in sports-entertainment history. With his trademark blend of wit and wisdom, wildness and warmth that shot two of his memoirs to the top of The New York Times best-seller list, Foley will use every tool in his arsenal – dozens of classic promos, hundreds of hours onstage, thousands of matches, and almost a MILLION published words – to weave a spell-binding web of stories, designed to take fans along on a journey back to June 28, 1998 – the night of the infamous “Hell in a Cell” match. It was the night that Foley somehow survived two spine rattling falls off of, and through the ominous Cell structure, shrugged off a stint of unconsciousness, and finished the match with a front tooth lodged in his nose. Finding humor in the most unlikely of places, “TWENTY YEARS OF HELL” brings the laughs, but is much more than just a comedic one-man show. He will make you feel like you are there…RIGHT THERE – in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, watching history write itself. By equal turns laugh out loud funny, stunningly surreal and heart wrenchingly real, “TWENTY YEARS OF HELL” is a once in a lifetime chance to hear wrestling’s finest story-teller talking about the night he walked down an aisle a wrestler, and walked away a legend.

