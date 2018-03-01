Steve Austin appearing at Wrestlecon on Wrestlemania Sunday

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin is coming to the biggest wrestling convention of the year, WrestleCon, during WrestleMania 34 weekend in New Orleans. The Texas Rattlesnake will be at WrestleCon on Sunday, April 8 starting at 9AM and will only be available to those who purchased specific tickets to meet him. All tickets require a Sunday admission to WrestleCon as well. Highspots.com, who is bringing Austin to their event, immediately sold out of the two packages and if time permits they will offer single autographs or photo ops with your camera for $100 cash only at the Steve Austin booth. Austin will join tons of other major wrestling stars such as Goldberg, Shawn Michaels, Sting, Kenny Omega, Lita, Bret Hart, Mick Foley, Trish Stratus, Diamond Dallas Page, and many more at the convention. For more information and tickets go to WrestleCon.com.

