Report: WWE does have a backup plan for Wrestlemania 34

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Braun Strowman was pulled from the WrestleMania 34 singles match with WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz due to concern over the Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns main event at WrestleMania.

WWE feels that it is important to have a backup plan in case damaging evidence against Reigns may come out of the investigation that filmmaker Jon Bravo is doing. Reigns was implicated in a steroid ring by jailed steroids dealer Richard Rodriguez, along with actors Mark Wahlberg and Josh Duhamel. Reigns has denied any accusations and Bravo noted that his report on WWE is complete. Bravo also notes that the report will contain evidence on Reigns and other former & current WWE Superstars.

At this time, there is no word on what Strowman will be doing, but he could end up in a match with Elias or Samoa Joe. However, Sports Illustrated reports that the IC Title match at Mania will feature Miz, Elias, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, and Finn Balor in a Fatal Five-Way match.





