Karen Jarrett comments on her husband’s WWE Hall of Fame news

In her first public comments ever since the announcement of Jeff Jarrett’s WWE Hall of Fame induction, his wife Karen said that watching the videos, reading social media posts and articles on websites brought joy to her heart.

“He is so humble and never credits himself for the good that he has done or the success he has had in this business. He ALWAYS gives the credit to someone else or puts someone else over and takes the attention off himself. But he is the first to stand up when a mistake has been made and say my fault take the blame and do his best to change or fix things,” Karen wrote.

Karen thanked every single wrestler, promoter, fan, reporter, radio station, and everyone else inside and outside the business for speaking out about her husband and what he has accomplished. “I am going to continue to enjoy being quiet watching, listening and smiling as @realjeffjarrett gets the respect and recognition he so deserves!”

(Visited 1 times, 7 visits today)