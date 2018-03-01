Jeff Jarrett reveals when he was contacted for the WWE Hall of Fame

“It was in early January, it was on a Sunday morning. I got a text that said, ‘Can you chat for a couple of minutes?’ In the wrestling industry and the entertainment industry, weekends you never have off. So getting a text on a Sunday morning didn’t really shock me. Me, my wife and kids were getting ready for church and I went up to my office and had a conversation. I was shocked because I didn’t think that on a Sunday morning I’d be getting that call in early January. But that’s our industry, that’s the uniqueness of it. We’re obviously not true sports and we’re an aggressive, physical form of entertainment. We’re a hybrid and always have been and always will be. We do things bigger and louder and prouder and boisterous and everything that goes with it. It’s still very surreal to me that I was asked and I’m really looking forward to April 6.”

source: kens5.com

