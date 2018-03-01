IMPACT Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground Set for WrestleCon Weekend

For Immediate Release – March 1, 2018

IMPACT Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground Set for WrestleCon

Weekend, Streams Live on Twitch

TORONTO | LOS ANGELES – IMPACT Wrestling announced today a historic co-promotion with Lucha Underground has been set for WrestleCon weekend scheduled for April 5 to April 8, 2018 in New Orleans, La.

The stars of IMPACT Wrestling will face off against the stars of Lucha Underground on Friday, April 6, starting at 9:00 p.m. CT at The Sugar Mill (1021 Convention Center Blvd.) during what will be the biggest weekend of the year in professional wrestling.

IMPACT Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground will stream live exclusively on IMPACT Wrestling’s Twitch channel (www.twitch.tv/impactwrestling). The channel will feature over 10 hours of original daily content for three days during WrestleCon weekend, including exclusive podcasts and behind-the-scenes footage.

“We are excited and honored to expand our partnership with AAA and Twitch for this groundbreaking co-promotion with Lucha Underground,” said Ed Nordholm, president of IMPACT Wrestling. “Extensive coverage from WrestleCon will stream live all weekend on IMPACT Wrestling’s official Twitch channel as fans will have the opportunity to interact with their favorite stars.”

“We are very excited to partner with IMPACT Wrestling for this very special and unique event,” said Dorian Roldán, General Manager of Lucha Underground. “We are also very excited to bring Lucha Underground to fans at WrestleCon for the first time. We think this is a great opportunity for both IMPACT Wrestling and Lucha Underground to put on a great show for all the wrestling fans who will be in New Orleans.”

A subsidiary of Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions LLC, IMPACT Wrestling will send its biggest stars to compete on April 6, including reigning IMPACT World Champion Austin Aries, Alberto El Patron, Eli Drake, Moose, Eddie Edwards, LAX, oVe and Sami Callihan, Trevor Lee and “The Machine” Brian Cage, plus the Knockouts will be represented by Allie, Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie. “Big Poppa Pump” Scott Steiner will also be in the house, live and uncensored.

Lucha Underground stars include Pentagon, Fenix, King Cuerno, Drago, Aerostar, Killshot, Matanza, The Mack, Jack Evans and many other Lucha Libre sensations.

Matches for the show will be announced in the coming weeks.

IMPACT Wrestling is no stranger to the world of Lucha Libre, having announced a working partnership with Mexico-based Lucha Libre AAA in March 2017. AAA stars El Hijo del Fantasma, El Texano Jr. and Drago have participated in major IMPACT Wrestling pay-per-view events and the weekly flagship IMPACT! show Thursday nights on Pop. IMPACT Wrestling has also sent stars to compete on AAA shows in Mexico City, including TripleMania XXV last August.

“Lucha Underground” is El Rey Network’s addictive, Lucha Libre wrestling series from Emmy Award®-winning producer Mark Burnett, Robert Rodriguez, MGM, and FactoryMade. The first season premiered in October 2014 and is currently in production for its fourth season. The series also airs in Canada, Japan, France and Pan-Asia.

IMPACT Wrestling and Lucha Underground will host a WrestleCon VIP Meet & Greet on Friday, April 6, starting at 8:00 p.m. CT. Fans who purchase first-row and second-row tickets to the show will gain access to meet the stars, get free autographs, take photos, ask questions and more.

Tickets for IMPACT Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground on April 6 are available at www.wrestlecon.com.

For more information, visit www.impactwrestling.com.

