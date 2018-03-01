FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd teases WWE/FOX partnership

Colin Cowherd, the FOX Sports host who was present at Smackdown on Tuesday, spoke highly of WWE in the latest episode of FS1’s Speak For Yourself.

Cowherd has not been WWE’s biggest fan lately and often mocked wrestling fans, however, he came out with a positive experience after attending his first-ever WWE live show in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

“It was a hoot, we laughed for two hours,” Cowherd told his co-host Jason Whitlock. He explained how they met Stephanie McMahon backstage and labeled WWE as a professionally-run organization and likened the live event to a concert. Cowherd even posted a photo from backstage with Natalya and Smackdown Women’s champion Charlotte.

But perhaps the biggest teaser came in the final few seconds of the three-minute segment that discussed WWE, when co-host Jason Whitlock said he might get involved more in watching WWE in the future and Cowherd replied saying that it’s “coming to a network near you.”

This certainly hints at the very good possibility that FOX will be doing some heavy bidding to get WWE’s television rights from NBCUniversal. Rumors coming from those within the television industry suggest that if FOX ends up with WWE, Monday Night Raw would move to network television for the first time ever, airing on FOX, while Smackdown would remain on cable on FOX Sports 1.

