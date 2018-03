So this is what 29 looks like…

I’m happy, I’m healthy and I have the freedom to live the life I want! I have so much support from my amazing family, friends and the best fans in the world! Life is good! Thank you for all the Birthday wishes ❤️

📸 @HarryLHGFX pic.twitter.com/BZqLXKyFsz

— TENILLE DASHWOOD (@TenilleDashwood) March 1, 2018