D-Von explains why the Dudley Boyz stopped working for WWE in 2016

“Bubba Ray Dudley wanted to go and explore other avenues, which is what he is doing now, and it was one of those things where I still wanted to be part of the company. I still had the urge but he wanted to explore other avenues, which is what ended up happening. I cannot knock him for wanting to do other things; life is too short so you have to do what you want to do. Life is too short to do what others want you to do, and I give him a lot of credit. Let it be known that I didn’t retire because I was hurt, or that I couldn’t do it. D-Von can still go; I can still jump on the top turnbuckle and jump on the table, so if WWE ever wants me to get back in the ring I can do it.”

source: Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia

