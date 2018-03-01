Chico El Luchador Mini Documentary Debuts March 6

CHICO EL LUCHADOR FEATURED IN DOCUMENTARY

Story of pro wrestling legend is finally told

Chico El Luchador, the greatest professional wrestler of all time,

is finally featured in a documentary about his epic rise and

tragic fall from grace.

Following in the tradition of “Wrestling with Shadows” and “ESPN’s

30 for 30: Ric Flair”, “Chico El Luchador: Scuffling with Shade”

is the 99.7% true story of Chico’s decades long career.

While some might view this as more of a comedy mockumentary,

Chico’s story is still real to him, dammit! It’s told by Chico

along with pro wrestling stars Sean Waltman (X-pac), IWGP Champion

Kazuchika Okada, tag team champions The Young Bucks, Bullet Club’s

villain Marty Scurll, Former WWE Superstar John Morrison, “The King of

Dong Style” Joey Ryan, New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Juice Robinson, NJPW announcer Kevin Kelly, and many more.

Sponsored by “DDT Yoga”, “Chico El Luchador: Scuffling with Shade”

reveals the truth Chico losing his mask in a “screwjob” to his

jealous arch-rival Juanito El Malo.

“Chico El Luchador” is Executive Produced by pro wrestling

superstar Rocky Romero, who says that Chico has always been

inspiration for him. “Chico” is directed and co-written

by Marc Warzecha (Comedy Central, The Second City.)

“Chico El Luchador: Scuffling with Shade” Part 1 can be seen here:

ChicoElLuchador.com

Twitter: @ChicoElLuchador

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChicoTheLuchador

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/chicoelluchador

Additional Chico stories told by Cody Rhodes, Adam Cole,

Colt Cabana, and Don Callis can also be viewed on those platforms.

Chico quotes:

“I am proud to say, I have never done a job.”

“All of my moves are finishing moves.”

“I am available for bookings.”

