A WWE hall of famer arrested

Mar 1, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE hall of famer Tammy Sytch (Sunny) has been arrested again on a charge of “Contempt – Disobedience / Resistance” with an initial bail of $2,500. She’s being held due to being a fugitive in Pennsylvania for an undisclosed incident. The Aberdeen (NJ) Police Department is listed as the agency who took her into custody, and they were able to amend the bail to include “Aberdeen Township – Failure To Appear In Court – $5,000.” She has also had “Knowlton Township (NJ) – Failure To Appear In Court – $1,000” added.

