WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – February 26, 2018 – San Diego, California
1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match
The Usos defeated The New Day and Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin
2. Dolph Ziggler defeated Sin Cara
3. Mike Kanellis and Mojo Rawley defeated Zack Ryder and Tye Dillinger
4. The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Breezango
5. WWE United States Championship Match
Bobby Roode defeated Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)
6. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Naomi defeated The Riott Squad
7. Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Rusev and Aiden English
8. WWE Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match
AJ Styles defeated Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn
