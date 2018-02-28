Shane Douglas Talks Billy Jack Haynes Alleged Role Witnessing “The Murder On The Tracks”

On episode 37 of his Triple Threat Podcast, “The Franchise” Shane Douglas discusses the claims made by former WWE Superstar Billy Jack Haynes that he witnessed the murder of two young boys (Kevin Ives and Don Henry) in August 1987. BJH alleges he was on site when the boys were killed after being “hired as muscle” for a prominent Arkansas politician during a large scale drug deal. Although it is all speculation as past claims made by Haynes about various topics as it pertains to wrestling have called his credibility on the carpet, The Franchise gives his take on developing story in the video clip enclosed.

Shane Douglas On Billy Jack Haynes And The Murder On The Tracks



