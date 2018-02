Poll results: Best match at WWE’s Elimination Chamber PPV

Bliss vs. Bayley vs. Mandy vs. Mickie vs. Sasha vs. Sonya (39%, 86 Votes)

Strowman vs. Elias vs. Bálor vs. Cena vs. Reigns vs. Rollins vs. Miz (37%, 81 Votes)

Asuka vs. Nia Jax (10%, 22 Votes)

“Woken” Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt (10%, 22 Votes)

Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Titus Worldwide (4%, 9 Votes)

Total Voters: 220

