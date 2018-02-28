Dana White says chances of Lesnar returning to UFC are very good

UFC President Dana White admitted that the chances of Brock Lesnar returning to the UFC are “very, very, very good.” White made the declaration while appearing on the Happy Hours radio show on SiriusXM.

The photo he posted on Twitter, side-by-side with Lesnar in Las Vegas on the day of the Elimination Chamber, created a lot of speculation online especially since Lesnar’s contract will run out after WrestleMania 34. While Lesnar’s deal runs through WrestleMania, Dave Meltzer of the Observer reports that WWE has the right to retain his services in some way, shape, or form, till the end of August.

That news was also confirmed by Dana White several months ago when he said that technically, Brock Lesnar is under a WWE contract till August.

If Lesnar decides to step back in the Octagon, he still has to go through six months of suspension which was imposed by the USADA following his two drug test failures leading up to his UFC 200 fight against Mark Hunt. That suspension will resume once Lesnar is placed back in the USADA drug testing pool.

Paul Heyman, speaking to TMZ last week, said that if Lesnar decides to go back to the UFC, he would be the healthiest fighter in the company.

