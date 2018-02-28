2/28/18 WWE NXT Coverage

NXT opens with a recap of last week’s main event, which saw Johnny Gargano’s NXT career end at the hands of the NXT Champion, Andrade “Cien” Almas and Tommaso Ciampa. We then see the NXT opening credits and head into the Center Stage Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia, where Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson welcome us to the show.

We see that Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega will address the NXT Universe later tonight.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: The Velveteen Dream vs. Tyler Bate

Dream applies a waist-lock, but Bate turns it into a wrist-lock. Dream goes for a roll-up, but Dream kicks out. Bate delivers a quick dropkick that sends Dream to the floor as we head to a break.

(Visited 1 times, 5 visits today)