WWE.com releases statement on Brock Lesnar no showing Raw last night

Feb 27, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“Why wasn’t Brock Lesnar on Raw as scheduled?: After Universal Champion Brock Lesnar failed to meet his WrestleMania challenger, Roman Reigns, face-to-face on this week’s Raw, WWE.com reached out to The Beast’s advocate for an explanation or, at the very least, a rebuttal to The Big Dog’s incendiary critique of the champion on the broadcast. Unfortunately, Heyman has not responded to requests for comment. Reporters have also contacted the office of Raw General Manager Kurt Angle, but following Triple H’s attack on the WWE Hall of Famer in the wake of Stephanie McMahon’s confrontation with Ronda Rousey, Angle remains unavailable. Stay with WWE.com as more details on Lesnar become available.”

  1. Tollefaan says:
    February 27, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    Sounds like a work

