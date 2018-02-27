Two former WWE Superstars to co-host Netflix competition series Beastmaster

Streaming giant Netflix today announced the return of their global competition series Beastmaster, with two former WWE Superstars hosting the show in different countries.

Former WWE champion CM Punk will co-host for the United States-version of the show while Stu Bennett, the man formerly known as Wade Barrett, will co-host the United Kingdom-version of Beastmaster.

As per the Hollywood Reporter, in each episode, competitors take their shot at running The Beast, one of the most physically demanding obstacle courses ever created. At the end of each installment, a Beastmaster is crowned, and in the final episode of the season, the nine individual winners from each episode will compete against one another for the chance to become the Ultimate Beastmaster.

This will be the third season of the show which starts later this year.

