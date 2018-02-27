Stephanie on signing Rousey: “she brings this tremendous star power, this incredible talent”

“I think it’s been a dream of ours, and I know of hers, for a very long time… I think it also really speaks to the women’s evolution, and it speaks to the level and caliber of athlete that we have as a part of our roster, that Ronda wants to be a part of this movement. And I think that, you know, Ronda – she wants to earn it. She absolutely wants to work incredibly hard. You talk about a work ethic – holy cow. And she brings this tremendous star power, this incredible talent. I mean, she’s an Olympian. She was the first-ever UFC women’s champion, the first-ever UFC women’s bantamweight champion. What she has meant to the whole rise of women in sports – now she’s bringing all of that to WWE. I couldn’t be more excited for our company, for our roster, for the women’s evolution, and what it’s going to mean for Ronda and WWE.”

source: Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia

