Lesnar and Heyman absent from Monday Night Raw

Brock Lesnar’s scheduled appearance on Monday Night Raw last night did not happen despite the fact that he was advertised for weeks that he would be there and even advertised on WWE.COM for a face-to-face showdown with Roman Reigns during the day. But the Universal champion and his advocate, Paul Heyman, were missing in action and according to PWInsider, the duo were nowhere to be seen throughout the day suggesting that they did not travel to the show. PWInsider adds that Raw’s script featured a segment between all three for the second hour of the broadcast but instead, Reigns was left to fend for his own, cutting a passionate promo and burying Lesnar for not showing up. That went over with the fans for a second, although Reigns was booed during the Raw dark match after the broadcast went off the air. It’s still not known why Lesnar and Heyman were not on the show even though they were booked to be there. The photo of Lesnar and UFC President Dana White on Sunday certainly did not do Lesnar any favors as it’s known – at least for now – that he is leaving following WrestleMania. The WWE Universal champion is supposed to be booked next for the March 12 episode of Raw from Detroit.

