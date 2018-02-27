Cena back on Smackdown live tonight

John Cena is going to appear on Smackdown Live tonight as his quest for a spot on the WrestleMania card continues. The storyline revolving around Cena is that “all” his ways to the pay-per-view via the Raw brand are closed so now he’s moving over to the blue brand to try his luck over there. Addressing the fans on Raw in Anaheim, Cena said that his plan for a match against The Undertaker is “impossible” and won’t be happening so now the only way to get on the show is by using his free agent status and go to Smackdown. Smackdown still has the Fastlane pay-per-view to go through which will take place on March 11 and John Cena will most likely be featured on the show in a match. The plan is still that Cena will take on The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34 although how that will play on television over the next few weeks remains to be seen.

