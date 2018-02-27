Alexa Bliss talks about her post-match Elimination Chamber promo

Feb 27, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“Those were real tears for a minute, and then I had to be mean. It was great because I knew what my next move was. I was very excited to see how the crowd was going to react. I am very proud of the women’s division and genuinely happy that this happened and the fact that I got the ‘You deserve it!’ chant from the crowd, I don’t take that for granted; it’s amazing for our fans to do, but at the end of the day, I’m the bad guy and I can’t have them cheering me. It wouldn’t be very Bliss of me if I thanked them for cheering me.”

source: ESPN

