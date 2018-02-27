2/27/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Tyrus

Your browser does not support the audio element.

(right click to save)

Via Impact Wrestling press release….

One of the biggest, most powerful wrestlers ever, Tyrus is back in IMPACT Wrestling, ready to leave a trail of battered and bruised bodies.

The 6-foot-7 Tyrus, who tips the scales at about 375-pounds, will be the special guest on the weekly IMPACT Wrestling Media Teleconference.

Josh Mathews also will be on the Teleconference for the first 10 minutes with News Updates.

Tyrus, who has been wrestling since 2006, has built a high-profile life outside of the ring. too. He is a contributor to Fox News, appearing regularly as a political commentator on The Greg Gutfeld Show and other programs.

Tyrus has plenty of strong opinions on politics, current events and certain IMPACT Championships.

(Visited 1 times, 13 visits today)