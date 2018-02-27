2/26/18 Raw Viewership

Feb 27, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

The post-Elimination Chamber Raw did an average of 3,180,000 viewers, down 102,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast. The usual post-PPV jump was not there this time and Ronda Rousey’s first Raw appearance also did not generate any significant interest.

Hour one started with 3,407,000 viewers, followed by 3,249,000 viewers in the second hour, and then down to 2,884,000 viewers in the third and final hour. Raw lost over half a million viewers from the first to the third hour.

The show was #1, #2, and #3 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

