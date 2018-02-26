WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – February 25, 2018 – Ontario, California

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match

The Usos defeated The New Day, Rusev and Aiden English, and Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable

2. Sin Cara defeated Mike Kanellis

3. The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Breezango

4. Mojo Rawley defeated Tye Dillinger

5. WWE United States Championship Match

Bobby Roode defeated Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)

6. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler

7. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Charlotte Flair, Naomi, and Becky Lynch defeated The Riott Squad

8. WWE Championship – Triple Threat Match

AJ Styles defeated Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

