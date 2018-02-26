WWE NXT Live Event Results – February 25, 2018 – Barrie, Ontario, Canada

Feb 26, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Alexander Wolfe and Eric Young defeated The Authors of Pain

2. Marcel Barthel defeated Fabian Aichner

3. Killian Dain defeated Roderick Strong

4. Ricochet defeated Buddy Murphy

5. Aleister Black defeated The Velveteen Dream

6. NXT Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match
Ember Moon defeated Aliyah and Nikki Cross

7. Mixed Tag Team Match
Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega

