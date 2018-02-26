Raw from Anaheim with first push towards Wrestlemania 34

Monday Night Raw rolls into Anaheim, California tonight as the red brand’s road to WrestleMania starts getting more clear. The WWE Universal champion Brock Lesnar will be on the show tonight to confront his challenger Roman Reigns. Lesnar has not been on television ever since the Royal Rumble and is expected to be on several Raw shows leading up to the biggest show of the year. The other big story for Raw tonight is Ronda Rousey. It seems that Kurt Angle has taken The Rock’s place and is now rumored to be teaming up with Rousey to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a mixed tag team match. The Rock, who is very active on Twitter, has not addressed what went down last night at the Elimination Chamber with his former Furious 7 co-star. Whatever the case may be, if The Rock is not on Raw tonight the chances of him being at WrestleMania will be close to zero. John Cena’s role at WrestleMania will also be addressed. It’s the first time in a very long time that Cena has no program for WrestleMania with just over a month away for the show. Rumors are that The Undertaker will be taking on Cena.

