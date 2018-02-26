Lesnar meets UFC President Dana White in Las Vegas

WWE Universal champion Brock Lesnar met UFC President Dana White yesterday in Las Vegas and the two posed for a photo which a beaming White posted on his Twitter. Lesnar wore a UFC shirt for the pic.

Lesnar, who announced his retirement from the UFC the week of WrestleMania 31, returned to the Octagon for the UFC 200 pay-per-view while under a WWE deal, defeating Mark Hunt via a unanimous decision. Unfortunately for him though, the win was struck off his record after it was announced that he failed two USADA-administered drug tests.

Brock was suspended for a year and was given a $250,000 fee by the Nevada Athletic Commission. In February of last year, Lesnar notified the UFC that he has retired, again, and was taken off the USADA drug testing pool. Before he fights again, Lesnar still has to go through the six months left from his suspension which would be reactivated the moment he goes back to the USADA drug test pool. The USADA Athlete Test History, which is a public website, shows no tests for Lesnar in 2017 or 2018. In 2016, Lesnar was tested a total of eight times leading up to his UFC 200 fight.

A couple of months ago, UFC President Dana White said that he believes Lesnar will be back with the organization one day or another since Lesnar loves to fight. Lesnar’s WWE contract expires just after WrestleMania 34.

Meanwhile, former UFC Heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez attended the Elimination Chamber last night and had a message for Lesnar. “First @WWE event! I could feel at home here! @brocklesnar, I wouldn’t mind taking another belt from you.” Velasquez beat Lesnar for the UFC Heavyweight title in the first round back in 2010.





