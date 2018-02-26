Jimmy Uso says associating with Roman Reigns turned the Usos heel

“I think that was the people’s call – the fans called that. When we were with Roman Reigns we were getting booed, but then the boos stayed with us. So, we were like ‘Why are we coming out here trying to show our heritage and trying to high-five everybody if they don’t like us?’ For us it was a case of ‘Well, we don’t like you, either! I think that helped us. They gave us the heel turn and said, ‘It’s your time, what do you want to do?’ When we said what we wanted to do, we knew we had to deliver and I feel like we did deliver, and the people have got with us, which is cool. Going from something good to something better is hard to do, but while I knew we were climbing, I didn’t know we’d get to where we’re at now. From the good Usos with the face paint, we were climbing that mountain and we’re at the top of the tag team division now – that’s just what it is.”

source: independent.co.uk

