JAPW “REDEMPTION” Results – February 24, 2018 – Rahway, New Jersey

Pre-Show Match

TJ Blade and Mik Drake defeated Tyler Murphy and Dylan Black

1. Fatal Four-Way Match

Mike Orlando defeated TJ Marconi, Papadon, and Jake Parnell

2. The Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) defeated The Hooligans (Devin and Mason Cutter)

3. Street Fight Tag Match

Shlak and Katred defeated KTB and LuFisto

4. #1 Contender’s (JAPW Women’s Championship) Match – Triple Threat

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Maria Manic and Jessie Brooks

5. Light Heavyweight Spectacular – Triple Threat

Anthony Bennett defeated Steve Scott and Jigsaw

6. Da Hit Squad (Dan Maff and Steve Mack) defeated Team Tremendous (Dan Barry and Bill Carr)

7. JAPW Heavyweight Championship – Fatal Four-Way

Blk Jeez (c) defeated Dezmond Xavier, Teddy Hart, and Homicide

