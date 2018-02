Darren Young: “I was tired of just living my life as a lie”

“I was tired of just living my life as a lie and for 30 years, I suppressed those feelings for so long, not being myself, not being my true, authentic self, and I was tired of being affectionate behind closed doors, and then, when I’m out in public, I can’t be like any other normal couples. That’s the best decision for me that I’ve ever made.”

source: Cerrito Live

