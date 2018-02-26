CZW “Greetings from Asbury Park” Results – February 23, 2018 – Asbury Park, New Jersey

1. The Storm Of Entrails (Dan O’Hare and SHLAK) defeated Mitch Vallen and Mr. Claxton

2. Alex Reynolds defeated John Silver

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

The House Of Gangone (Anthony Gangone, Juba, and Smiley) defeated F.E.A.R. (Joe Gacy, Dan Barry, and Eddy Blackwater)

4. Dojo Wars Medal of Valor

Kit Osbourne defeated Mike Del (c)

5. CZW World Tag Team Championship Match

The REP (Dave McCall and Nate Carter) (w/Maven Bentley) (c) defeated The Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen)

6. Penelope Ford defeated Layla Hirsch

7. Brandon Kirk and DJ Hyde defeated The Awakening (G-Raver and Stockade)

8. Dezmond Xavier defeated Jonathan Gresham

9. CZW World Heavyweight Championship Match

Rickey Shane Page (c) defeated Matt Tremont

