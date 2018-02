Beyond Wrestling “Abbondanza” Results – February 25, 2018 – Worcester, Massachusetts

Powerbomb.tv Pre-Show

Cam Zagami and Brian Milonas defeated Da Hoodz (Kris Pyro and Davey Cash)

Powerbomb.tv Pre-Show

Chuck O’Neill defeated Mikey Webb (via Referee Stoppage)

Powerbomb.tv Pre-Show

Anthony Greene defeated Connor Braxton

Powerbomb.tv Pre-Show

KTB defeated Brandon Watts

—

1. Tornado Rules Tag Team Match

Janelope (Joey Janela and Penelope Ford) defeated Doom Patrol (Chris Dickinson and Jaka)

2. Josh Briggs defeated DJZ

3. Team PAWG (LuFisto and Jordynne Grace) defeated Beaver Boys (John Silver and Alex Reynolds)

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Shockwave the Roboter, Dick Justice, and Orange Cassidy vs. Pull It Club (Dorian Graves, VSK, and Johnny Cockstrong) (No Contest)

5. GCW Championship – 20,000 Thumbtacks Match

Nick Gage (c) defeated Rickey Shane Page

6. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

AMITYVILLE PROJECT (Dan Barry, Ryan Galeone, Rex Lawless, and Mike Verna) defeated THE OUTLAWS (THE HOOLIGANS (Devin and Mason Cutter) and VIKING WAR PARTY (Alexandre Rudolph and Jake Parnell)

7. Tournament For Tomorrow Finals

Wheeler YUTA defeated Maxwell Jacob Friedman

8. LAX (Mike Draztik and Angel Ortiz) defeated American Strong (Jay Freddie and Rory Gulak)

9. Powerbomb.tv Independent Wrestling Championship – 3-Way Elimination Match

Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Tracy Williams vs. Martin Stone

Tracy Williams defeated Jonathan Gresham (c) and Martin Stone

(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)