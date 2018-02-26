AS I SEE IT 2/26: Thoughts on Elimination Chamber

AS I SEE IT

Bob Magee

Pro Wrestling: Between the Sheets

So Elimination Chamber is done.

I’m likely a minority view here, but in at least my opinion…last night was a good example of how to handle two situations that people are pretty much expecting, and try to make them as painless as possible (and keep others strong in the process) and to get sympathy for a star that fans aren’t sure of just yet.

The most obvious is Roman Reigns winning the Elimination Chamber main event to set up the Wrestlemania main event of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, and do it in a way that didn’t leave the live and online/PPV crowds swearing off the product forever. No wrestling fan over the age of five thought the result of last night’s main was going to end any other way. Not to mention that Braun Strowman is in the match, and he somehow had to lose without losing his “Monster Among Men” aura and having the crowd crapping all over things.

So…you put him over…exactly like the monster he’s supposed to be. He pins one of the hottest acts in WWE and the Intercontinental Champion The Miz after his running slam. Then you have him go over the hottest act in WWE, Elias. Then you have him do the same to the face of the company, John Cena. Then Finn Balor. Then Seth Rollins.

By this point, it didn’t seem as though there was much more left for Strowman to do short of lifting the Elimination Chamber off the floor and throwing THAT.

Reigns and Strowman proceeded to beat the crap out of each other, and only after three Superman punches, two spears (and Roman Reigns eating a running slam along the way), Reigns finally goes over.

The crowd sound “mysteriously” drops immediately after the pinfall. But the fun isn’t over. Strowman attacks Reigns from behind and hits running powerslam number one…then number two, then pulls him out of the ring and sends him through the plexiglass of the pod.

Then there was the “signing” of Ronda Rousey. While her signing has gotten great mainstream press attention, a segment of fans aren’t so sure yet about her coming in. Most seem unaware (or don’t care) about her legitimate love of wrestling, and the story behind her “Rowdy” name, the Roddy Piper story, the support of the Toombs family.

Well, again, perhaps a minority view…but I think WWE handled it very well.

The “contract signing” started out pretty much as all such skits do WWE RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, HHH, McMahon all come out to a formal set-up in the ring. At first, it seems l;ike this will be done pretty straight forward. This is, however, WWE and they have a match to set up for Wrestlemania. So Stephanie McMahon does a gushy “signing one of the greatest athletes in the world” bit. HHH echoes the same, getting her they’ve been looking for the greatest athletes to take WWE to the next level., then segues into the payoff saying the last time WWE signed someone like this was…Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle.

Rousey makes her way to the ring to what might be described as a careful reaction. Rousey shakes hands with HHH and Stephanie, and hugs Kurt Angle. Rousey proceeds to do an “aw shucks” promo…which seems to be going nowhere at first says it’s hard to even know what to say. She mentions how Roddy Piper was her inspiration for coming WWE and even her MMA career.

Finally, the actual “contract signing” HHH says it’s time to get down to business, and they get ready to sign when everyone notices how strangely silent Kurt Angle is during all this. Rousey is ready to sign, but stops and looks at Angle….who then “lets slip out” the set up to the money moment. Angle says he’s listened to them HHH and Stephanie talk about Rousey since he came (back) to WWE. He says the two “couldn’t wait to sign her to manipulate her after what she did to them at WrestleMania 31 for flipping Triple H and nearly breaking Stephanie’s arm”…and them saying they will “own the bitch.”

HHH proceeds to try to shush Angle, saying “Angle isn’t well and is having a relapse of the flu” and proceeds to lead Angle out of the ring. Then Stephanie says Angle is right about one thing: Rousey embarrassed them, but also “impressed them as one of the greatest fighters in the world.” Angle gets the mike again and says McMahon actually said that Rousey is “a has been and she could even take her.” Stephanie gets the “uh oh” look, and Rousey goes into killer modes and backs McMahon up to the ropes. HHH tries to intervene, Rousey then slaps Triple H’s arm away, but he then laughs and tries to pacify Rousey. HHH then turns and walks up to Rousey, who proceeds to slam HHH through the contract table. Stephanie slaps Rousey in the face and asks who she thinks she is. The crowd buys in with a “you %$#ed up” chant. Rousey is angrily signs the contract and throws it onto HHH.

This is all to set up Rousey/Angle vs. HHH/Stephanie at Wrestlemania. The original hope had been for The Rock, but between movie filmings and studio contracts banning physical involvement, WWE settled for the next best option.

So tonight…we’ll see how things progress with both of these important parts of Wrestlemania.

