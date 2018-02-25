WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – February 24, 2018 – Denver, Colorado

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match

The Usos defeated The New Day, Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin, and Rusev and Aiden English

2. Sin Cara defeated Mike Kanellis

3. Mojo Rawley defeated Tye Dillinger

4. The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Breezango

5. WWE United States Championship Match

Bobby Roode defeated Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)

6. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Naomi, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair defeated The Riott Squad

7. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler

8. WWE Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match

AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Baron Corbin

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)