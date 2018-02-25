WWE Raw Live Event Results – February 24, 2018 – Everett, Washington

1. Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt

2. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Heath Slater, and Rhyno defeated Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas, and The Revival

-After the match, The Revival said no one can beat them in a regular tag team match and challenged any tag team from the back to a match. Braun Strowman came out and power slammed both of them.

3. Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins

4. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

The Bar defeated Finn Balor and Seth Rollins

5. Gran Metalik and Kalisto defeated Ariya Daivari and Drew Gulak

6. Asuka defeated Nia Jax (via Countout)

7. Roman Reigns defeated Elias

