WWE NXT Live Event Results – February 24, 2018 – Peterborough, Ontario, Canada

Feb 25, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Ricochet defeated Buddy Murphy

2. Killian Dain defeated Marcel Barthel

3. Roderick Strong defeated Fabian Aichner

4. Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe defeated The Authors of Pain

5. NXT Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match
Ember Moon defeated Nikki Cross and Aliyah

6. Aleister Black defeated The Velveteen Dream

7. Mixed Tag Team Match
Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega

