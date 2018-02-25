Trish Stratus on Paige’s neck injury: “”It’s a shame”

“It’s a shame, but it goes with the territory, right? It is something that we go in and there is a risk that we take, and you put your body on the line every night. That is why it is so amazing to me. Only a handful of people do what we do and only a handful of people can do what we do because you think of these people out there, we go out there willing to risk injury to entertain you guys, it’s pretty crazy. When it happens it happens. It is unfortunate, but it goes with the territory though. You have to be aware of that as a superstar going in.”

source: Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory

