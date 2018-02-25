Ronda Rousey’s WWE journey starts today

Ronda Rousey will be in a familiar place tonight, Las Vegas, for the Elimination Chamber and this event will for all intents and purposes, kickstart her WWE career.

Rousey will be assigned to the Raw brand and her involvement tonight will include signing her contract in the middle of the ring. The former UFC Bantamweight champion is now free from her filming commitments in Colombia and her priority is now WWE. Anything she does outside the company will go through them and the outside projects have to revolve around her WWE schedule and not the other way round.

It’s quite possible that her road to WrestleMania will start tonight, or the latest tomorrow in Anaheim on Raw. The rumors are that Rousey will be part of a mixed tag team match against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. McMahon has been posting videos on her Instagram doing her late-night training adding the hashtag #WrestleMania, suggesting she’s getting in shape for the eventual match.

The big question however is who will be Rousey’s tag team partner. The obvious choice would be Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The two share the same super agent, which would make negotiations less hectic. Plus, remember WrestleMania 31? Johnson and Rousey had shot an angle with Triple H and Steph in the ring which was definitely the biggest WrestleMania moment that year. Both Rock and Rousey’s involvement were kept a secret back then.

Fueling more speculation that The Rock will be her partner, a few weeks ago WWE posted a tease on their social media writing, “Just when you thought Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s calendar couldn’t get more packed…”

Whatever happens, tomorrow we will probably have a clearer picture of what Rousey’s role at WrestleMania will be.

