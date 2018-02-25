Renee Young says she doesn’t interact with Vince McMahon much

“I don’t know, I don’t like to bother him much. In Gorilla, I will go over and shake his hand but I usually try to get in there and make an odd remark that I think is charming, and I don’t know if it is resonating; I’m not sure. I don’t want to seem like I am taking too much of his time because I don’t want to be ‘that’ person. Also, the things that I am doing, everything correlates with Vince McMahon of course, but I would be more inclined to talk to Kevin Dunn. I talk with Kevin Dunn all the time. He is actually really great. I have a really good relationship with him. He is really cool.”

source: Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast

(Visited 1 times, 56 visits today)