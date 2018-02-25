Photos & Videos, Orders from the First-Ever Women’s Elimination Chamber Match
RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss retained her title at tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in the first-ever women’s Chamber match. Bliss will now go on to defend her title at WrestleMania 34.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s match along with entrances & eliminations:
Order of Entrances:
1. Bayley
2. Sonya Deville
3. Mandy Rose
4. Mickie James
5. Sasha Banks
6. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss
Order of Eliminations:
1. Mandy Rose (eliminated by Sasha Banks)
2. Sonya Deville (eliminated by Mickie James)
3. Mickie James (eliminated by Bayley)
4. Bayley (eliminated by Alexa Bliss)
5. Sasha Banks (defeated by Alexa Bliss)
HISTORY. STARTS. NOW! #WWEChamber@AlexaBliss_WWE @itsBayleyWWE @WWE_MandyRose @MickieJames @SonyaDevilleWWE @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/iysxIwSuEE
— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2018
The #RAW #WomensChampion @AlexaBliss_WWE is FIRST to enter the #EliminationChamber and she is BLISSED OFF about it, to say the least! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/hymE5dFMN3
— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2018
Now THIS is how a BOSS enters the #EliminationChamber! #WWEChamber @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/LoU54NaWc8
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 26, 2018
Can @MickieJames become a SEVEN-TIME Women's Champion tonight? #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/eBZKlEDEc3
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 26, 2018
#Absolution is HERE…@WWE_MandyRose enters a pod which means @SonyaDevilleWWE will START the match! #WWEChamber @RealPaigeWWE @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/9X8pDEti80
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 26, 2018
She's looking to make her DREAM a REALITY!@itsBayleyWWE will start the FIRST-EVER Women's #EliminationChamber Match against @SonyaDevilleWWE! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/g0NSwUH1Ws
— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2018
Well, this is GOOD NEWS for @SonyaDevilleWWE! #Absolution's @WWE_MandyRose is joining the #EliminationChamber bout! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/GMBmTJC1kt
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 26, 2018
Some ABSOLUTELY vicious teamwork from #Absolution's @WWE_MandyRose and @SonyaDevilleWWE! #WWEChamber @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/pnDZyiCSa5
— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2018
Tick, tock #Absolution…#TheBoss @SashaBanksWWE has entered the #EliminationChamber Match LIVE on @WWENetwork! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/NMQ35pQA8y
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 26, 2018
The Boss 'n' Hug 'n' Chamber Connection.#WWEChamber @itsBayleyWWE @SashaBanksWWE @SonyaDevilleWWE @WWE_MandyRose pic.twitter.com/VviJJQzGdu
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 26, 2018
The #LegitBoss @SashaBanksWWE is NOT afraid to use her surroundings to her advantage in the first-ever Women's #EliminationChamber Match! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/dmFrkmNkzy
— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2018
When one "door" closes… one elimination chamber pod OPENS!@WWE_MandyRose has been ELIMINATED and @MickieJames has ENTERED the match! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/oh2vGQ2EDJ
— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2018
DID THAT JUST HAPPEN?!?@MickieJames ELIMINATES @SonyaDevilleWWE and @itsBayleyWWE ELIMINATES @MickieJames! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/iycRSVi0CU
— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2018
Nope, there's no escaping this predicament, @AlexaBliss_WWE… #WWEChamber @itsBayleyWWE @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/bAUkQoaYi9
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 26, 2018
Sorry, @itsBayleyWWE…
It's EVERY WOMAN FOR HERSELF inside the #EliminationChamber! #WWEChamber @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/kWJFTxyKXr
— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2018
A dejected @itsBayleyWWE nurses her wounds as she leaves the #EliminationChamber… #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/CNSlnboV5D
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 26, 2018
A GODDESS-LEVEL VICTORY!!!@AlexaBliss_WWE wins the FIRST-EVER Women's #EliminationChamber Match to RETAIN her #RAW #WomensTitle! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/qo2NfgpFoI
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 26, 2018
#LittleMissBliss is MANIA-BOUND! 😈 😈 😈 #WWEChamber #WrestleMania @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/FDVBfxWKMf
— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2018
She may be FIVE FEET OF FURY, but @AlexaBliss_WWE DREAMED BIG… without ANYONE'S HELP! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/haKBDyJBss
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 26, 2018
