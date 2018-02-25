More evidence in steroid case claim could result in 60 day suspension

More news on the Roman Reigns steroid scandal front. Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported before that Reigns was involved in a ten million dollar steroid ring. There is now more to add in this storied affair. The party that are making the allegations that Reigns is involved state now that they have proof he purchased the substances. They say details will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Reigns on separate occasions denied the knowledge with the involvement of others and the drug dealer. WWE thus far has treated this story as non-existent.

If irrefutable evidence (pictures or videos) comes to the surface in this scandal prior to WrestleMania 34, this could mean the revocation of a substantial main eventer for the company. This would force WWE to invoke a 60 day suspension under their Wellness Policy.

