Jimmy Uso: “I still feel like tag team wrestling is growing”

“I feel like tag team wrestling has been in the shadows for a while. When my brother and I debuted in WWE, we knew that if we wanted to make a mark here we’d have to run the tag division, and last year we finally had a chance to really open up and come around to us. It’s on fire and, right now, I still feel like tag team wrestling is growing because there are a lot of teams down in NXT that haven’t come up to the main roster yet, and a lot of teams out there doing their thing in independent wrestling and people who haven’t made their mark here yet or are trying to get here. When you’re trying to be the best tag team in the world, you’re looking and watching everywhere, and there’s a lot of talent that haven’t even been seen or had their chance.”

source: Independent

