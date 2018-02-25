Gallows on rumors of being unhappy in WWE: “Those rumors are completely false”

“Those rumors are completely false. It is just internet mumbo-jumbo. Karl Anderson and I are incredibly happy working in WWE and for the WWE Universe. Obviously, WWE is the pinnacle of sports entertainment, as you see with all the outside media outlets garnering towards WrestleMania season, which is the biggest extravaganza in our business, which is something Karl and I want to be in. We want to be in the Raw tag team title picture. It’s just what is in our plans coming up in the near future.”

source: The Overnight Crowd podcast

